Bank of Greece to decide on banks' capital end-Feb

ATHENS Jan 15 Greece's central bank will review a study by BlackRock Solutions on the loan books of Greek lenders and determine what additional capital they will need by the end of next month, a Bank of Greece official said on Sunday.

Greek banks are trying to cope with rising credit impairments and a shrinking deposit base as the austerity-hit country struggles through its fifth straight year of economic contraction.

Banks are expected to have to recapitalise after writedowns resulting from a planned bond swap which calls for a 50 percent nominal writedown on their Greek government bond holdings and provisioning for non-performing loans.

"The study was handed to us on Friday. Its findings on the extra provisions for credit risk Greek banks will need to take will be assessed and announced by end-February," the official who did not want to be named told Reuters.

The economy's protracted slump, projected at about 6 percent last year, is taking a toll on loan portfolios as unemployment climbs to record highs -- 18.2 percent in October.

"The Bank of Greece will evaluate the study's findings versus provisions already booked by banks and their business plans to conclude what extra capital is needed," the official said.

Banks have been told by the central bank they will need to maintain a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 10 percent of risk-weighted assets this year while there is talk this may be relaxed to 9 percent, in line with European Banking Authority (EBA) guidelines.

Lenders will have to submit their business plans for the 2011-13 period next month and their capital raising plans by end-April to the central bank.

The Bank of Greece has hired consulting firm Bain & Co to help it assess the whole project -- whether bank plans are realistic given the prevailing adverse macroeconomic conditions.

Banks will have until the end of August to implement their action plans to boost their capital.

Failure to comply with the capital requirements may force them to resort to the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HSFS), to help them recapitalise.