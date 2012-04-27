Greek banks to get EFSF bond bridge before full recap

ATHENS, April 27 Greece's cabinet on Friday
agreed a state bank support fund would provide the country's
four big banks with 18 billion euros worth of European bonds as
an interim solution until they are recapitalised later in the
year, a government official said.
Huge bond swap writedowns to cut the country's debt nearly
wiped out the capital base of National Bank, Alpha
, Eurobank and Piraeus, which need
to meet a 9 percent Core Tier 1 capital ratio target by
September.
"The cabinet approved a legislative act, a bridge
recapitalisation, to allow the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund
(HFSF) to allocate EFSF bonds to banks to help them with their
liquidity needs," the government official said, referring to the
European Financial Stability Facility.
The sector's recapitalisation may be pushed back until the
end of the year, another official said. The bridge support will
boost banks' regulatory capital.
Details on how this will be carried out will be decided at a
future cabinet meeting, the official said.
Athens is working with EU/IMF officials on technical
aspects of a recapitalisation plan for its banks, likely to be
unveiled after a May 6 national election.
About 50 billion euros ($66 billion) have been earmarked in
Greece's second bailout to prop up its struggling banking
sector.
Another official said that any decision by Athens on
bondholders refusing its debt exchange offer will be taken only
with the consent of euro zone finance ministers and will likely
be taken only by the new government.
"Any decision we take on holdouts will have the approval of
the euro zone," the official said.
Greece has completed a mammoth bond swap that formed part of
its second international bailout, restructuring about 199
billion euros of its debt. The participation rate in the swap
reached 96.9 percent.
But Athens must decide whether to pay out, default or
propose a different offer to holders of a 450 million euro bond
that is due to expire on May 15.
"We have room to decide until May 30 as there is a grace
period of 15 days," the official said.