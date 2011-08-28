版本:
UPDATE 3-Eurobank, Alpha Bank to announce merger - sources

  

 * Boards to meet about 0600 GMT on Monday to approve deal
 * Banks plan 1.25 bln euro rights issue, 500 mln euro bond
 * Deal to help banks cope with debt crisis, cash squeeze
 * Qatar to become major shareholder in group - sources
 * Eurobank, Alpha to hold news conference at 1100 GMT
 (Adds Qatar injection, possible share trade suspension,
detail)
 By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
 ATHENS, Aug 28 Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT
and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) will announce on Monday a merger deal
including share swaps and a capital boost from Qatar to better
confront their country's severe crisis, bank officials said on
Sunday.
 The friendly merger, if approved by shareholders, will help
Greece's second and third-largest lenders weather rating
downgrades, deposit outflows and increasing loan impairments
and avoid tapping a state liquidity mechanism.
 "The two banks will merge by exchanging shares and then a
rights issue will follow. The rights issue will be in cash," a
Eurobank official told Reuters on Sunday.
 The government and Central Bank Governor George Provopoulos
have long encouraged the country's banks, which are shut out
from the interbank market and depend on ECB funding, to
consolidate to ride out Greece's worst recession in four
decades and a severe sovereign debt crisis.
 Banking officials first gave news of the merger on
Saturday, saying the boards of the two lenders would sign on
the terms of the deal on Monday morning, with the Qatar
Investment Authority set to become a major shareholder. For
more see [ID:nLDE77Q03M].
 Qatar will inject capital in the new bank via a 500 million
euro convertible bond, another banking official involved in the
deal said on Sunday, and a 1.25 billion euro rights issue will
follow.
 The new entity, which will form the biggest bank in
southeast Europe, will have assets of 150 billion euros and 80
billion euros of deposits, banking officials said.
 DEBT CRISIS
 The Latsis family, a major shareholder in Eurobank which
made its fortune in shipping, and Alpha Bank Executive Chairman
Yannis Costopoulos will also participate in the rights issue,
the Eurobank official said.
 "The president of the new bank will be the president of
Alpha Bank, Yannis Costopoulos, and it will have two CEOs,
Nicholas Nanopoulos (currently EFG CEO) and Dimitris Mantzounis
(currently Alpha CEO)," the official said.
 The deal, which will need shareholder approval once it has
been backed by the banks' boards, is likely to spark more
reshuffling in the country's banking sector.
 But asked about a Financial Times report citing unnamed
bankers saying there was speculation that Greece's largest
lender NBG (NBGr.AT) would soon make an offer for the fourth
largest, Piraeus (BOPr.AT), a banker familiar with the issue
said: "There is no such thing."
 Greek banks are expected to take another strong hit with an
upcoming bond swap plan aimed at saving Athens from bankruptcy,
since they are the biggest private holders of the country's 300
billion euro-plus debt, with a combined government bond
portfolio of about 40 billion euros.
 Concerns over this and the risk that banks may have to turn
to an emergency state fund for recapitalisation have set the
country's banking index .FTATBNK plunging over the past
months. [ID:nATH006338]
 The index has fallen more than 55 percent since the
beginning of the year and more than 76 percent since the start
of 2010, when the debt crisis that forced Athens to seek an
EU/IMF bailout erupted.
 Eurobank shares have lost 78 percent since the beginning of
2010 and Alpha 77 percent. Trading in the two lenders' shares
will only resume once the banks have issued an official
statement on the merger plan, an Athens stock exchange .ATG
official told Reuters. [ID:nLDE77R05C]
 Alpha Bank has a market capitalisation of 1.07 billion
euros ($1.5 billion). Eurobank, which failed the latest EU-wide
bank stress test, has a market capitalisation of 1.02 billion
euros.
 Greek banks will publish their first-half results this
week, starting with Eurobank on Monday afternoon.
[ID:nLDE77P0H1]
 (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Dalgleish)

