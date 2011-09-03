Intesa CEO says Greek bond swap deal looks on track

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 3 The chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Italy's biggest retail bank, said on Saturday he was confident that European banks would take up a bond swap offer in the proposed Greek bail-out package.

Asked by reporters if he thought participation in the bond exchange proposal offered to investors would reach the required 90 percent level by the Sept. 9 deadline Chief Executive Corrado Passera said it looked that way.

"On the basis of what i'm hearing from the Institute of International Finance, I believe so," he said at the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)