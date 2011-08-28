版本:
Eurobank, Alpha plan 1.25 bln eur rights issue - source

ATHENS Aug 28 The merger of Greece's Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), set to be announced on Monday, will come with a plan to raise 1.75 billion euros ($2.5 billion) via a rights issue and a convertible bond, a banking official involved in the deal told Reuters.

"The capital plan will include a rights issue of 1.25 billion euros and a convertible bond of 500 million euros," said the official, on condition of anonymity.

The official declined to disclose other details of the capital plan. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by David Holmes) ($1=.7099 Euro)

