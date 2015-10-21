Greece's NBG says non-performing loans rise to 24.6 pct of book in Q2

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
ATHENS Oct 21 National Bank (NBG), Greece's largest lender, said on Wednesday non-performing loans rose to 24.6 pct of its book in the second quarter from 24.3 pct in the previous three-month period.
The group said in a trading update that non-performing loans grew by 133 million euros in the second quarter.
Net interest income fell 3.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to 750 million euros with pre-provision profit rising 18 percent to 421 million euros.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.