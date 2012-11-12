版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 12日 星期一

Greece sets terms for bank recapitalisation

ATHENS Nov 12 Greek banks will recapitalise themselves by issuing shares and convertible bonds and must meet a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of at least 6 percent, the government decided on Monday.

The shares will be offered at a 50 percent discount from the average price over the 50 days prior to the issue, the government said in a cabinet decision.

The bonds will pay a 7 percent annual coupon with a half-a-percentage-point step up per year. They will be converted to shares after five years, the government said.

