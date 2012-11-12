Greece sets terms for bank recapitalisation

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
ATHENS Nov 12 Greek banks will recapitalise themselves by issuing shares and convertible bonds and must meet a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of at least 6 percent, the government decided on Monday.
The shares will be offered at a 50 percent discount from the average price over the 50 days prior to the issue, the government said in a cabinet decision.
The bonds will pay a 7 percent annual coupon with a half-a-percentage-point step up per year. They will be converted to shares after five years, the government said.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.