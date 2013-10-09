Write-offs lurk as Greek banks tackle default mountain

| ATHENS
ATHENS Oct 9 Greek banks are upping their game
to contain a swell in delinquent loans that could threaten their
viability.
But one senior banker admits that even after their best
efforts, banks will have to cut debts owed by some businesses
and households unable to recover from six years of recession.
"The debt load has to be revised ... we cannot refuse to do
as a bank what we ask international creditors to do for Greece,"
one senior banker said, referring to losses bondholders accepted
on Greece's own bonds in 2010 as part of a bailout.
Tens of billion of euros of non-performing loans present a
major headache for Greece's four largest banks, since they will
struggle to get full repayment on the loans.
The banks together received a 28 billion euros capital
injection over the summer, including 25 billion euros from the
state's bank bailout vehicle the Hellenic Financial Stability
Fund (HFSF).
The latter now holds majority stakes in National Bank of
Greece, Piraeus, Alpha Bank and
Eurobank.
Yet the adequacy of that capital injection is now being
assessed in another round of stress tests to see if the four
banks could withstand further economic and financial shocks.
A second senior Greek banker said he expected Greek non-
performing loans (NPLs), which averaged 28 percent at the end of
June, to peak in the "mid 30s" in 2014, before gradually
falling.
Greek central bank governor George Provopoulos said NPLs are
already increasing at a slower rate. "I expect NPLs to stabilize
next year and gradually decline after that," he said.
Even before any rise in NPLs, Greek banks face a major
challenge dealing with the bad loans already on their books.
The first Greek banker said there were particular challenges
in small business lending, where it was common to see viable
companies dragged down by debt because they would never again
achieve the scale they had when they took out their loans.
"The debt load for some sectors is not appropriate given
what happened," the banker said, adding that write-offs were
inevitable.
SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
It was too soon to talk about writing off household debt, he
said, even though write-offs would ultimately be needed in some
cases.
"This country has gone through an existential experience in
the last year, it had a significant impact on borrower
behaviour," he said. "We need to allow time for normality to
work its way back into the sector."
Another area of concern among Greek bankers and policymakers
is the issue of "selective default", where householders able to
pay a mortgage choose not to, taking advantage of a law Greece
introduced in 2010 banning foreclosures to protect homeowners.
Consultancy Blackrock and accountants Ernst & Young
are carrying out a "troubled asset review" to find out
how Greece's four largest lenders are dealing with non-
performing loans.
Among the recommendations expected to be communicated to
banks and published over the coming weeks is a common set of
guidelines for dealing with NPLs, said George Koutsos, deputy
chief executive of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).
"We will try to offer our good services to encourage the
banks to take a more pro-active approach on multi-banked
borrowers," added HFSF Chairman Christos Sclavounis.
Bankers say they would welcome more consistent treatment of
defaulters across the system and more co-ordination dealing with
borrowers who have loans from several banks.
Meanwhile, Greek banks are changing to tackle the problem,
with NBG and Piraeus hoping to set up "bad banks", where
non-performing loans will be housed, by the end of the year to
improve recoveries.