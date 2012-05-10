UPDATE 1-UK bookmakers suspend betting on a Greek euro exit

By Rhys Jones and Rosalba O'Brien
LONDON May 10 Want a flutter on Greece leaving
the euro zone? It may already be too late. A surge in bets has
forced Britain's biggest bookmakers William Hill Plc and
Ladbrokes Plc to suspend betting on the odds of Greece
dropping out.
The failure of Greece's leaders to form a government has
renewed speculation that Greece could be forced out of the
single currency.
William Hill said the level of betting on Greece quitting
first was such that it had become too risky to continue taking
bets, with the odds pushed right down to 1/4.
"We've had Greece as hot favourites for some time but
increasingly it was becoming the only one that people wanted to
bet on," said a spokesman for William Hill, Britain's largest
betting firm.
"It wasn't a healthy situation for bookmakers. We found it
was virtually impossible to make a book."
Britain's second-biggest betting firm Ladbrokes said it had
suspended betting on Greece dropping out of the euro zone by the
end of the year, after repeatedly slashing the odds.
"It is safer for us to suspend betting than to keep cutting
the odds," a spokesman for Ladbrokes said. "We have been
slashing the odds repeatedly over the last few days."
Ladbrokes is still taking bets on the Greek stock market
losing more than 25 percent of its value in a single day's
trading by the end of 2012.
And if you fear Greece is just the beginning of the end for
the European single currency, Ladbrokes is offering odds on the
euro ceasing to exist by the end of 2012, which would make
punters 33 times their original stake.
Ladbrokes is offering odds of 5/6 that the euro will cease
to exist by the end of 2015 and 4/1 on two or more states to
leave the euro by the end of the year.
William Hill, however, has closed betting on the euro still
being in existence by the end of 2015 - a possibility it sees as
closely linked to what is happening in Greece - with the latest
odds before suspension at 4/6 in favour and 11/10 against.
Once the situation in Greece has become less volatile, the
bookmakers says it will look to reopen the market.