2013年 4月 18日

Greece confirms it has two bids for gambling firm OPAP

ATHENS, April 17 Greece's privatisation agency confirmed on Wednesday it got two binding bids for the sale of a 33 percent stake in the country's gambling monopoly OPAP .

The bids were submitted by U.S. fund Third Point and by Emma Delta, a Greek-Czech bidding vehicle, the agency said in a statement without giving further details.

