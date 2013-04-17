Greece confirms it has two bids for gambling firm OPAP

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ATHENS, April 17 Greece's privatisation agency confirmed on Wednesday it got two binding bids for the sale of a 33 percent stake in the country's gambling monopoly OPAP .
The bids were submitted by U.S. fund Third Point and by Emma Delta, a Greek-Czech bidding vehicle, the agency said in a statement without giving further details.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.