Small explosive device damages Eurobank offices in Athens, no injuries

ATHENS, April 19 A small explosive device
detonated outside a building housing Eurobank offices
in central Athens on Wednesday, damaging its entrance and
shattering windows, police said.
There were no injuries, police said.
Eurobank is Greece's third-largest lender by assets.
Small-scale attacks on businesses, police and politicians
are frequent in Greece, which has a long history of political
violence and is still struggling to emerge from a crippling
debt crisis.
"The explosion damaged the entrance and smashed some
windows," a police official said, adding that some nearby
buildings were also slightly damaged.
Police had cordoned off most streets in the surrounding area
following a warning call to a local news website. The explosion,
which occurred at 2238 local time (1938 GMT), was loud and was
heard in central Athens.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Alkis Konstantinidis;
Editing by Tom Brown)