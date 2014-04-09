Greece starts marketing new bond; will US investors dominate?

LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - Greece's announcement that it is
taking indications of interest for a five-year benchmark-sized
euro-denominated bond just as the US bond market opened supports
widespread speculation that US investors will feature
prominently in the landmark transaction.
In particular, bankers expect big US emerging market
accounts to invest in the C rated sovereign, taking advantage of
the likely attractive yield.
Speculation has been rife for days over the exact timing of
the deal.
Now that is out of the way, there are two questions on
everyone's lips: what will the price of the deal look like and
who will buy it? Demand for the deal is expected to be big.
"I've heard a rumour that one bank offered to underwrite the
whole thing. So you know demand is there," said one banker away
from the deal. "They've done a lot of non-deal marketing in the
US. Their expectation is to sell to big EM funds in the US."
The make-up of the dealer group supports this contention.
There are four US investment banks out of the six lead
managers: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.
The deal is expected to price on Thursday, a lead manager on
the deal said. Bankers speculate that leading investors such as
Franklin Templeton could be prominent. Franklin was a big
investor in Ireland and Greece.
Market participants said the rumour was the government was
targeting a yield of less than 5% on the new bond. The current
yield on Greece's 2024 bond has fallen to around 6% according to
Tradeweb, and around 220bp more than 10-year Portuguese bonds.
The curve between five and 10-year bonds for Portugal is 130bp.
Last month Greek lender Piraeus Bank sold its first bond in
over four years. The 5% 500m March 2017 bond offered investors
a yield of 5.125%. It is currently trading around 350bp over
mid-swaps or 4.125% yield. A five-year bond from the sovereign
targeting a yield of around 5%, would mean a pricing level of
400bp over mid-swaps.
"That's feasible," said the banker away from the deal.
A banker who worked on Portugal's bond sale in January said
the price had been a moving target and that the issue would
price where Greece wants it to price. Portugal, unlike Greece
has a well-defined curve.
The big European banks would have a harder time picking up
new Greek bonds. These investors in Greek bonds suffered a 53.5%
notional haircut in February 2012, and they participated in a
bond buyback at an average price of 33.5% of par in December
2012.
Nonetheless a five-year deal would entice a broad investor
base, while filling in a gap in Greece's bond curve between its
short-dated T-Bills and its restructured bonds, the shortest of
which matures in 2023.
"I'm very interested in the new bond. I would expect them to
issue around 5%, roughly 200bp over Portugal, even a bit below,"
Jason Manolopoulos, managing partner at Dromeus Capital, a Greek
asset manager told Reuters recently.
"I am a happy holder of Greek debt. Greece is cheap versus
other peripherals," he said.
But while Piraeus is a natural purchase for financial
investors, Greece is a sovereign and hence the pre-deal
marketing in the US.
US DEMAND FOR EUROS ON THE UP
Although emerging markets investors have a natural
preference for dollar bonds, US demand for euros is picking up.
Also bankers point to a 1.5bn 2016 private placement from
Slovenia last year that was taken up exclusively by one US
emerging markets account as evidence of demand from such
investors.
Greece is rated nine notches below investment grade at Caa3
by Moody's. Standard & Poor's and Fitch rank Greece six notches
below investment grade at B-.
The last time Greece sold a bond in capital markets was in
early 2010, when it issued a five-year bond at 310bp over
mid-swaps. Since then, there are have been two bailout
programmes worth 245bn.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas; additional reporting by Marius
Zaharia; editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy)