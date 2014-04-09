UPDATE 1-US investors eyed as Greece markets new bond

(Adds emerging markets investor quote)
By Sarka Halas
LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - Greece's announcement that it is
taking indications of interest for a five-year benchmark-sized
euro-denominated bond just as the US bond market opened supports
widespread speculation that US investors will feature
prominently in the landmark deal.
Bankers expect big US emerging market accounts to invest in
the C rated sovereign, taking advantage of the likely attractive
yield.
Speculation has been rife for days over the exact timing of
the deal.
Now that is out of the way, there are two questions on
everyone's lips: what will the price of the deal look like and
who will buy it?
"No question there's massive upside in this deal. Greece
should be trading 25bp wide of Portugal," said Hans Humes, New
York-based CEO of Greylock Capital.
"It's priced to be a blowout as a vote of confidence in
Greece."
Demand for the deal is big. The orderbook is already more
than 11bn based on price talk of 5%-5.25%.
"I've heard a rumour that one bank offered to underwrite the
whole thing. So you know demand is there," said one banker away
from the deal. "They've done a lot of non-deal marketing in the
US. Their expectation is to sell to big EM funds in the US."
The make-up of the dealer group supports this contention.
There are four US investment banks out of the six lead
managers: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.
Humes believes that real money credit investors and big
crossover funds - hedge funds that bought the restructured Greek
bonds - are backing its comeback trade.
The deal is expected to price on Thursday, a lead manager
said. Bankers speculate that leading investors such as Franklin
Templeton could be prominent. Franklin has been a big investor
in Ireland and Greece.
Market participants said the rumour was that the government
was targeting a yield of less than 5% on the new bond.
When initial talk was first announced, the yield on Greece's
2024 bond was around 6%, but it has closed at 5.83%, according
to Tradeweb. Meanwhile, the gap between Greek and Portuguese
10-year bonds has contracted to 194bp from 220bp.
Last month Greek lender Piraeus Bank sold its first bond in
over four years. The 5% 500m March 2017 bond offered investors
a yield of 5.125%. It is currently trading around 350bp over
mid-swaps or 4.125% yield. A five-year bond from the sovereign
targeting a yield of around 5% would mean a pricing level of
400bp over mid-swaps.
"That's feasible," said the banker away from the deal.
Another banker, who worked on Portugal's bond sale in
January, said the price had been a moving target and that the
issue would price where Greece wants it to price. Unlike Greece,
Portugal has a well-defined curve.
The big European banks would have a harder time picking up
new Greek bonds. Investors in Greek bonds suffered a 53.5%
notional haircut in February 2012, and they participated in a
bond buyback at an average price of 33.5% of par in December
2012.
Nonetheless a five-year deal would entice a broad investor
base, while filling in a gap in Greece's bond curve between its
short-dated T-Bills and its restructured bonds, the shortest of
which matures in 2023.
"I'm very interested in the new bond. I would expect them to
issue around 5%, roughly 200bp over Portugal, even a bit below,"
Jason Manolopoulos, managing partner at Dromeus Capital, a Greek
asset manager, told Reuters recently.
"I am a happy holder of Greek debt. Greece is cheap versus
other peripherals," he said.
But while Piraeus is a natural purchase for financial
investors, Greece is a sovereign - and hence the pre-deal
marketing in the US.
US DEMAND FOR EUROS RISING
Although emerging markets investors have a natural
preference for dollar bonds, US demand for euros is picking up.
As evidence, bankers point to a 1.5bn 2016 private
placement from Slovenia last year that was taken up exclusively
by one US emerging markets account.
Moody's rates Greece nine notches below investment grade at
Caa3, while Standard & Poor's and Fitch put it six notches below
investment grade at B-.
The last time Greece sold a bond in capital markets was in
early 2010, when it issued a five-year at 310bp over mid-swaps.
Since then, there are have been two bailout programmes worth
245bn.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas; Additional reporting by Marius
Zaharia; Editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy)