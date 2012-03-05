Greek investors to voice support for bond plan-sources

LONDON, March 5 Major Greek bondholders are set to voice their support later on Monday for a deal that will halve the value of their debt holdings and aims to put the country on a sustainable footing, people familiar with the matter said.

The steering committee of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which includes a dozen major investors in Greek bonds and helped draw up a deal agreed last month, aims to put out a statement of support as the offer heads into its final few days, the sources said. The deadline for the offer is Thursday night.

A spokesman for the IIF declined to comment. On Saturday the IIF's board said it strongly supports the recent Greek deal.

Under the deal, bondholders will write off 53.5 percent of the nominal value of their debt, and effectively see their investments lose about 74 percent of their value after taking into account future interest payments.

The steering committee included 12 banks, insurers, asset managers and hedge funds in mid-December, including BNP Paribas , Deutsche Bank, National Bank of Greece , Allianz and Greylock Capital Management. A wider creditor group included more than 30 firms.

Most German banks will accept the deal, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier on Monday, and BNP Paribas, the biggest overseas holder of Greek bonds, said it plans to take part.