UPDATE 2-Grey market on Greece euro bond below 5%

(Updates latest grey market pricing)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - A five-year benchmark issue for
Greece, its first international bond issue in four years, has
attracted more than 11bn of interest from investors who are
casting aside memories of a painful haircut they suffered on
Greek bonds two years ago.
The sovereign set initial price thoughts at a 5%-5.25% yield
on Wednesday afternoon for pricing tomorrow, but the deal is
indicated by brokers at 4.85%-4.9% in the grey market.
"Investors are desperately searching for yield and it is
very hard to find anything that pays more than 3%-4% in the
current market," said a banker on the trade. "This deal is one
of the few ways of getting yield in a liquid security."
When initial talk was first announced the yield on Greece's
2024 bond was around 6%, but it closed at 5.83%, according to
Tradeweb. Meanwhile the gap between Greek and Portuguese 10-year
bonds has contracted to 194bp from 220bp.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are leading
the trade. The 11bn shadow book includes 1.3bn of joint lead
manager interest.
"No question there's massive upside in this deal. Greece
should be trading 25bp wide of Portugal," said Hans Humes, New
York-based CEO of Greylock Capital.
"It's priced to be a blowout as a vote of confidence in
Greece."
US books will close at the end of day on Wednesday but
official guidance is only expected to be set at the London open
Thursday morning. US investors will be able to amend orders post
guidance in the morning session.
The last time Greece sold a bond in the capital markets was
in early 2010, when it issued a five-year at 310bp over
mid-swaps. Since then, there are have been two bailout
programmes worth 245bn, and investors have had to take painful
haircuts on their debt holdings.
"Investors are looking at this on a relative value basis and
you can't let history get in the way," the banker said.
"No investor has mentioned the Private Sector Involvement
(PSI) in an emotive way to us. There are many ways to lose money
on bonds, either through restructurings or because you have sold
at the lows, and a debt haircut is not a firm barrier to a bond
market re-entry."
Last month, Greek lender Piraeus Bank sold its first bond in
over four years. The 5% 500m March 2017 bond offered investors
a yield of 5.125%, or mid-swaps plus 452bp. It is currently
trading around 350bp over mid-swaps, or a 4.125% yield. A
five-year bond from the sovereign targeting a yield of around 5%
would mean a pricing level of 400bp over mid-swaps.
Moody's rates Greece nine notches below investment grade at
Caa3, while Standard and Poor's and Fitch put it six notches
below investment grade at B-.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Additional reporting by Sarka
Halas, Alex Chambers, Mike Gambale; Editing by Sudip Roy, Philip
Wright, Shankar Ramakrishnan)