Greece prices 3bn five-year bond at 99.133 to yield 4.95%

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Greece has raised 3bn through a five-year bond issued at the reoffer price of 99.133 to yield 4.95%, according to one of the lead managers.

The order book for the bond, which will carry a 4.75% coupon, was around 20bn from around 600 investors.

The notes will mature on April 17, 2019.

Final terms came at the tight end of final guidance of 5% plus or minus 5bp and tight to initial price thoughts of 5%-5.25% released on Wednesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are arranging the sale.

Greece is rated nine notches below investment grade at Caa3 by Moody's. Standard and Poor's and Fitch rank Greece six notches below investment grade at B-. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Helene Durand)