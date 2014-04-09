Greece tests interest for comeback bond at 5.25-5.5 pct - investors

LONDON, April 9 Greece is testing investor
appetite for its first bond issue in four years with an
indicative yield of between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent, two
investors said on Wednesday.
Bankers managing the deal declined to comment on the
pricing, but one said official guidance was expected to be
released to the market later on Wednesday.
Greece's finance ministry confirmed on Wednesday it mandated
international banks to issue a benchmark five-year bond, the
country's first bond sale since its international bailout
started in 2010, and just two years after it restructured its
debts in 2012.
There is widespread speculation that U.S. investors, such as
distressed debt and emerging markets hedge funds, will feature
prominently in the transaction, which is scheduled to price on
Thursday.
