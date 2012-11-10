Former Greek PM attacks successor as Socialist rifts deepen

| ATHENS
ATHENS Nov 10 The man who led Greece into the
euro has attacked former Prime Minister George Papandreou's
handling of the debt crisis, adding to infighting threatening
the Socialist Party's position in the ruling coalition.
Costas Simitis, who was prime minister from 1996 to 2004 and
ushered the country into the single currency in 2001, said in a
new book that the government of his former ally and fellow
Socialist was naive and incompetent when the crisis erupted in
late 2009.
"It was not up to the task," Simitis wrote in his book
called "Derailment". "It reacted late, without due
preparation... It held utopian positions, such as the limitless
and unchecked issuing of (joint) euro bonds."
The attack on Papandreou, who still wields behind-the-scenes
influence in what was once Greece's largest political movement,
came as the Socalist Party is in turmoil.
Current Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos earlier this
week ejected six of the party's 33 deputies from its
parliamentary group for failing to back an austerity package.
The resignation of another deputy from the Socalists on Thursday
reduced the three-party coalition's majority to 18 in the
300-seat assembly.
A copy of "Derailment", due to be released next week, was
obtained by Reuters on Saturday.
Papandreou's staff was not experienced enough to cope with
the crisis, said Simitis. "His advisors, more numerous than
those by any other prime minister, formed different teams which
did not coordinate and were antagonistic to each other," he
said.
Papandreou's finance minister, George Papaconstantinou,
wrongly rejected a debt restructuring, Simitis said.
"The government was insisting that the debt was viable and
that developments were favorable," he wrote.
Greece's deficit and debt spiralled out of control after the
global financial crisis. Athens has had to be rescued twice by
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund since
2010 to avert a chain reaction that threatened the euro itself.
With total Greek debt estimated at 175 percent of gross
domestic product and forecast to rise to nearly 190 percent next
year, euro zone finance ministers will meet on Monday to try to
determine just how off-track Greece is and how to respond.
Disagreement over the state of its future finances threatens
to further delay the next 31.5 billion euro-tranche of Greece's
second bailout, pushing it close to bankruptcy.
Simitis also accused the European Commission of turning a
blind eye to overspending by his conservative successor, Costas
Karamanlis.
During his government, Simitis reduced the budget deficit
and public debt to make Athens qualify for euro zone membership.
But the Karamanlis government and German media accused him
of faking the country's fiscal figures to adopt the single
currency, with the connivance of other European leaders at the
time such as German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.
Simitis rejected that charge. "This accusation ignores the
facts," he wrote in the book. A debt swap he conducted with
Goldman Sachs in 2001 was also common practice among
European governments at the time, he said.