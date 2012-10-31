Greek budget forecasts steeper recession, higher deficit

ATHENS Oct 31 Greece forecast a higher-than-expected budget deficit and a steeper recession next year in its final budget bill presented on Wednesday, as repeated austerity measures take their toll on the economy.

Athens said its 2013 general government deficit would stand at 5.2 percent of gross domestic product, up from a 4.2 percent forecast earlier this month.

Its economy would contract by 4.5 percent in 2013, compared to a previous forecast of 3.8 percent. Public debt was also revised upwards to 189.1 percent of GDP from a 179.3 percent forecast in the draft bill submitted earlier this month.