版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一 16:08 BJT

Greek 2013 budget sees economy in 6th year of recession-official

ATHENS Oct 1 Greece's draft 2013 budget projects the country's economy to contract by 3.8 to 4 percent, sustaining the recession for a sixth straight year, a government official said on Monday.

The budget will aim for a primary surplus of 1.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The government is expected to unveil the budget draft later on Monday.

The official said Athens will frontload a big chunk of an 11.5 billion euros of spending cuts being currently negotiated with its international lenders.

"The draft budget will include 7.8 billion euros in cuts for 2013," a government official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐