UPDATE 1-Greece may beat 2012 primary budget gap target- source

* 2012 primary budget gap seen at 1.2 pct of GDP
* Medium-term fiscal plan target was 1.5 pct
ATHENS, Jan 4 Greece may end 2012 with a
better-than-targeted primary budget gap, a finance ministry
official said on Friday, suggesting a modest fiscal success for
the euro zone's first bailout recipient.
Greece's primary budget balance, which excludes debt
servicing costs, was forecast at 1.5 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) under the country's medium-term fiscal plan.
"The primary budget gap in 2012 will be lower than 1.5
percent, around 1.2 percent," the senior official, who declined
to be named, told Reuters.
Athens has been scrambling to cut deficits and emerge from a
debt crisis, applying fiscal austerity prescribed by its
international lenders to turn its primary budget gap into a
surplus this year.
Based on the government's 2013 budget plan, Athens is aiming
at a primary surplus of 0.4 percent of GDP in 2013, for the
first time since 2002.
But the country's medium-term fiscal plan and the EU
Commission both project a balanced primary budget this year as
they do not take into account so-called ANFA proceeds - money
that Athens will get from euro zone central banks on their Greek
government bond holdings.
Greece has come a long way in correcting the fiscal
derailment that sparked its debt crisis in late 2009 but still
has some way to go before it begins to generate sustainable
surpluses in its primary budget balance.
Its overall budget deficit, which ballooned to 15.6 percent
of national output in 2009, was reduced to 9.4 percent in 2011.
It is projected to fall to 5.2 percent this year under the
government's budget plan that was voted in parliament last year.
In its latest review of the country's economic adjustment
efforts, the EU projects this year's deficit at 4.6 percent of
GDP, taking into account reduced interest payments after a debt
buyback in December and debt relief measures on official loans.
The EU is more optimistic than Athens on how the economy
will fare in 2013, projecting a 4.2 percent recession versus a
4.5 percent GDP decline forecast by the Greek government.