UPDATE 6-Greek 2013 budget sees 6th year of recession

* Greek budget projects economy to shrink 3.8 pct
* Athens to aim for primary surplus of 1.1 pct of GDP
* Will frontload austerity measures in 2013
* Troika officials heckled, still object to some measures
* Labour unions plan strikes
By Lefteris Papadimas and Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, Oct 1 Greece unveiled on Monday an
austerity budget which aims to unlock international aid by
cutting public spending even harder, even though its economy is
shrinking fast.
Painful cuts will be brought forward as the country faces
what is expected to be a sixth year of recession.
The 2013 budget emerged as Finance Minister Yannis
Stournaras met the so-called "troika" of International Monetary
Fund, European Commission and European Central Bank inspectors,
whose approval is vital to unlock the next instalment of aid,
urgently needed to avoid bankruptcy.
Greece will aim for a primary surplus, before debt
servicing, of 1.1 percent of GDP next year, the first positive
balance since 2002, after a 1.5 percent deficit in 2012. But the
economy will shrink for a sixth year, by 3.8 percent.
There was no immediate comment from EU officials or the IMF,
but Greek Finance Ministry officials said the troika still
objected to some of the measures.
Economic output will have declined by a quarter since 2008
in a spiral of austerity and recession, with the most heavily
indebted euro zone nation repeatedly missing targets set under
its EU/IMF bailouts and at risk of being forced out of the
single currency.
Analysts said even the recession scenario set out in the
budget appeared optimistic, given Greece's slow reform efforts
and a weakening euro zone economy.
The general government deficit, including debt servicing
costs, will come to 4.2 percent of GDP next year from 6.6
percent in 2012, while unemployment will rise to 24.7 pct.
The draft gave no target for privatisation revenues. In a
sign of the daunting scale of Greece's problems, public debt is
projected to reach 179.3 percent of GDP next year despite a
major writedown of debt owed to private investors this year.
PAINFUL CUTS
The budget will make more cuts to public sector pay,
pensions and welfare benefits as part of an 11.5 billion euro
($14.8 billion) package of savings over the next two years.
"We must hold on tight to the helm to make the difficult
turn," Stournaras said. "It's the only way for the Greek economy
to return to the righteous cycle of fiscal stability and
growth."
Labour unions immediately threatened more strikes this month
after a crippling walkout marked by clashes last week.
"We don't have any other option. We can't just sit around
doing nothing," said Nikos Kioutsoukis, general secretary of the
largest private sector union GSEE.
Austerity-weary Greeks have taken to the streets in often
violent protests against waves of salary and pension cuts that
have driven many to the edge.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who has vowed this is the
last round of cuts, also met the troika chiefs later on Monday
to convince them to lift their last objections, but there
appeared to be little progress.
"There are discussions on the measures. The troika wants
clarifications," Stournaras told reporters. Officials said
inspectors doubt about 2 billion euros worth of measures would
actually be delivered.
Dozens of protesters waving Greek flags and shouting "out
with the troika" jeered the international creditors' envoys as
they entered the finance ministry on Monday.
At stake is a 31.5 billion euro instalment from a 130
billion euro second bailout keeping Greece afloat. Lenders have
made clear no money will be disbursed without credible measures.
However, two German magazines reported on Saturday that
Athens would receive its next aid tranche despite budget
shortfalls and slow progress on reforms because the euro zone
does not want any country to leave the common currency.
Two junior leftist parties in Samaras's coalition government
have resisted the cuts and a handful of deputies have warned
they will vote against the bill in parliament, which will debate
the draft and vote on the final version in mid-December.
Analysts expect the coalition, which holds 178 out of 300
parliament seats, to pass the bill despite any defections.
Government officials said Athens will frontload a big chunk
of the new spending cuts under negotiation with the troika,
which has yet to approve the 7.8 billion euros worth of
measures, which include 3.8 billion in pension cuts and 1.1
billion in state salary savings.