Greek recession seen ending in 2014-mid term plan

ATHENS Oct 31 Greece should finally pull out of
six years of economic contraction in 2014 with growth of 0.2
percent, according to a mid-term budget plan unveiled by the
Finance Ministry on Wednesday.
The plan, submitted to parliament along with the 2013 budget
draft on Wednesday, said the government would achieve a primary
budget surplus of 4.5 percent in 2016, two years later than an
original goal under Greece's bailout terms with the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund.
Public debt as a percentage of annual output will continue
to rise to 191.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2014
before eventually dropping to 184.9 percent in 2016, the plan
said.