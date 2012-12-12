版本:
中国
2012年 12月 12日

German finance ministry says Greek debt buyback went well

BERLIN Dec 12 Preliminary information from Greece about its debt-buyback operation suggests the programme went very well, a spokeswoman for Germany's finance ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday, without giving any details.

"Finance ministers were given a preliminary evaluation which said the programme went well. The troika (of international creditors) has to carry out a detailed evaluation, and on that basis the Eurogroup will decide on the payment of the next tranches," said ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe.

