German finance ministry says Greek debt buyback went well

BRIEF-MFC Bancorp announces management change
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
BERLIN Dec 12 Preliminary information from Greece about its debt-buyback operation suggests the programme went very well, a spokeswoman for Germany's finance ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday, without giving any details.
"Finance ministers were given a preliminary evaluation which said the programme went well. The troika (of international creditors) has to carry out a detailed evaluation, and on that basis the Eurogroup will decide on the payment of the next tranches," said ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe.
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer