2012年 12月 7日

Greece will not extend buyback deadline beyond Friday-finmin source

ATHENS Dec 7 Greece will not extend the deadline bondholders to participate in a crucial sovereign debt buyback scheme beyond Friday, a finance ministry official said.

Greek banks will hold board meetings on Friday to decide whether they will join in and must declare their interest by 1700 GMT.

"The auction will be completed today. There will be no extension," said the official, who declined to be named.

