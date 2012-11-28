UPDATE 2-Greece says voluntary debt buy back must succeed

* Greece to publish terms of voluntary buy back early next
week
* Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley to run the process- source
* Greek banking stocks tank on buy back concerns
* Finmin Stournaras promises more reforms
By Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 28 Greece's debt buy back plan, a
key element of the cash-strapped country's bailout deal, will be
voluntary but must succeed, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras
said on Wednesday.
In his first major news conference since a deal earlier this
week to shave about 40 billion euros off the country's debt
pile, Stournaras said the offer would be attractive to bond
holders.
But he declined to give details.
"The buy back must succeed. It's our patriotic duty to
succeed, it is important for the country's credibility," he
said.
Greece must conduct the deal by Dec. 13, before it receives
more than 30 billion euros in withheld bailout payments from the
euro zone and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
According to ministry officials, Greece might spend around
10 billion euros from the euro zone's rescue fund EFSF, which
would allow it to buy around 30 billion euros worth of debt,
cutting its outstanding obligations by around 20 billion euros.
Deutsche Bank will be the lead manager of the
operation, working together with Morgan Stanley as deal
manager, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters earlier
on Wednesday.
But private sector analysts have raised questions over
whether it would attract enough interest from bondholders to
deliver the promised savings and how it would be funded.
Greek bank stocks have plunged by more than 15 percent since
the plan was announced on Tuesday, on concerns they will be
forced into a raw deal that would hurt their capital.
Greek banks and pension funds hold nearly 30 billion euros
of Greek debt, about half of the outstanding Greek bonds in the
hands of private investors.
Most of their capital has been already wiped out by an
earlier debt cut in March and they must be recapitalised with
more than 40 billion euros in bailout funds. If they fail to
attract private investors to provide about a tenth of the
capital they need, they will be nationalised.
Stournaras sought to address these concerns, saying the
buyback will be voluntary and a bargain for investors at the
current, high prices at which Greek bonds are trading.
The EU and the IMF have said that they would not disburse
the aid promised to Greece before reviewing the buy-back's
results. But they have not given any targets for it.
Greece's Public Debt Management Agency expects to publish
the invitation for the plan early next week, maybe as early as
Monday.
Officials have said that the repurchase has a target cost of
around 35 cents on the euro. A repurchase at
that price is seen as a golden investment opportunity for hedge
funds which have bought Greek bonds at rock-bottom prices.
A Greek finance ministry official said that hedge funds
might hold as much as 25 billion euro of Greek bonds bought at
very low prices.
Stournaras made clear Greece has a tough road ahead to
implement its pledges to lenders and secure funds.
"This is not the time to celebrate. This is where the hard
part begins," he said. "Ahead of us lie months of hard work to
implement what we have pledged."