UPDATE 4-Greek bond buyback offer tops expectations

By George Georgiopoulos and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS Dec 3 Greece said it would spend 10
billion euros to buy back bonds at a price range that topped
market expectations, boosting hopes it can cut its ballooning
debt and unlock long-delayed aid.
A successful buyback is central to the efforts of Greece's
foreign lenders to put the near-bankrupt country's debt back on
a sustainable footing and would clear the way for the funding
Athens needs to avoid running out of cash.
Hopes the deal would attract enough investor interest to cut
debt by the targeted 20 billion euros - about 11 percent of
gross domestic product rose after the government offered a
premium to market prices, sparking a rally in Greek bonds.
"It indicates they really want the swap to succeed," said
Ricardo Barbieri, strategist at Mizuho, on the pricing.
"Some investors might be tempted to participate in the swap
because of the ability to simplify their position, should they
wish to maintain exposure to Greece, otherwise an opportunity to
exit totally, completely their positions at a level that is
better than Friday's close."
The buyback will be conducted through a modified Dutch
auction in which investors declare what level they are willing
to sell their bonds at before Athens sets a final price.
Such an auction creates competition among investors since
anyone bidding at the upper end of the range risks being left
out, and allows Athens to assess demand before setting a price.
The range set by Athens varied from a minimum of 30.2 to
38.1 percent and a maximum of 32.2 to 40.1 percent of the
principal amount, depending on the bond maturities of the 20
series of outstanding bonds.
That reflected a spread of two percentage points between the
highest and lowest price offered on each bond.
TOPPING EXPECTATIONS
The prices were well above the levels Greek bonds eligible
under the buyback closed at on Nov. 23, even though Greece's
lenders last week said they did not expect the bonds to be
purchased for more than the closing price on that date.
The bonds, which have a nominal value of 63 billion euros,
closed at between 25.15 to 34.41 cents in the euro on that date
according to Reuters data.
That price range had been rendered irrelevant after Greek
bond prices rose subsequently in the secondary market, forcing
Athens to offer a higher range to ensure sufficient interest, a
Greek finance ministry official said.
Athens said it would not spend more than 10 billion euros on
the buyback. Investors must declare their interest by Dec. 7 and
the expected settlement date is Dec. 17.
Athens has not announced the value of bonds it hopes to buy
back, but euro zone officials have said the bloc hoped it could
repurchase at least 40 billion euros of its own bonds.
Greek government bond prices rallied on the news. Shares of
Greek banks - which fell when the buyback was announced last
week on fears they would have to book losses if they took part -
surged 6 percent on Monday.
DOUBTS REMAIN
Despite the better than-expected terms, some analysts said
it remained to be seen whether the buyback would be successful.
Greek banks - which hold about 17 billion euros of eligible
bonds - are under pressure from Athens to participate, but there
is skepticism over how many foreign investors will do so.
"This is just another milepost on Greece's road to Hell,
which is of course, paved with good intentions," said Stuart
Thomson, manager of the Ignis Strategic Bond fund.
"The success of this buyback depends on the hedge funds and
very much on their calculation whether a holdout could
eventually get them more, or whether they will face a haircut in
the next round."
RBS strategists said they expected the buyback to be a
success given many funds would book a profit after picking up
the bonds in the range of 15-20 cents on the euro.
The bond buyback is part of a broader debt relief package
agreed by Greece's euro zone and International Monetary Fund
lenders last week. The package could help the country's
recession-hit economy to start recovering faster than expected,
Greece's central bank said on Monday.
Still, Athens' long-term debt problems have yet to be fully
resolved. Greece's EU and IMF lenders want to cut the country's
debt - which is expected to peak at 191 percent in 2014 - to 124
percent of gross domestic product by 2020 and there is a growing
sense the only way to get there is to write off loans.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that Greece's
creditors may look at writing down more of its debt but not
before the current bailout programme has run its course.
"Even including the buyback, the debt arithmetic will prove
to be relentless as long as Greece is stuck in its debt trap,"
said Wouter Sturkenboom, market strategist at Russell
Investments, global asset manager with more than $150 billion
under management.