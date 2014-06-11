Former finmin Stournaras to become Greek central bank chief

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
ATHENS, June 11 Greece's former Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras is set to become the country's new central bank governor for the next six years, the Bank of Greece said in a statement on Wednesday.
"It is announced that the General Council of the Bank of Greece, in view of the departure of Governor George Provopoulos after the expiry of his term on June 19, 2014, unanimously decided in a meeting today to recommend to the cabinet the appointment of Yannis Stournaras to the post of governor," the Bank of Greece said in a statement posted on its web site. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
April 18 A federal judge has dismissed the remaining charges against a former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banking analyst accused of engaging in an insider trading scheme, after a jury in February largely acquitted him.
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.