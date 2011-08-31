More changes coming in Greek banking- cenbanker

ATHENS Aug 31 The merger deal of Alpha Bank
(ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT opens the way for more
consolidation in Greek banking, the country's central banker
said on Wednesday at a meeting with the prime minister.
"There was a very important first step towards restructuring
the banking system with this imminent marriage of the two large
banks (Eurobank and Alpha)," said Bank of Greece chief George
Provopoulos.
"This sets the stage for more changes that will form a very
positive picture in the banking system which has suffered the
consequences of the debt crisis," he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)