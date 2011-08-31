More changes coming in Greek banking- cenbanker

ATHENS Aug 31 The merger deal of Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT opens the way for more consolidation in Greek banking, the country's central banker said on Wednesday at a meeting with the prime minister.

"There was a very important first step towards restructuring the banking system with this imminent marriage of the two large banks (Eurobank and Alpha)," said Bank of Greece chief George Provopoulos.

"This sets the stage for more changes that will form a very positive picture in the banking system which has suffered the consequences of the debt crisis," he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)