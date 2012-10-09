版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二 20:12 BJT

Greek police use stun grenades on protesters during Merkel visit

ATHENS Oct 9 Greek riot police fired stun grenades and pepper spray to push back protesters rallying on Tuesday against visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Thousands of Greeks defied a protest ban to march on parliament during the visit, Merkel's first since the euro zone debt crisis erupted in Greece three years ago.

