Greek editor's arrest sought over list with Swiss accounts

ATHENS Oct 28 Greek police are seeking to
arrest the editor of a weekly magazine for publishing a list of
more than 2,000 names of wealthy Greeks who have placed money in
Swiss bank accounts, police said on Saturday.
The so-called "Lagarde List" - given to Greece by French
authorities in 2010 with names to be probed for possible tax
evasion - has been a topic of heated speculation in Greek media
in recent weeks. It is named after International Monetary Fund
chief Christine Lagarde, who was French finance minister when
the list was handed over.
The "Hot Doc" magazine published the list of 2,059 names
including some well-known figures on Saturday. The magazine said
it had been sent the list anonymously. Authorities did not
confirm if the list was authentic.
A prosecutor ordered the arrest of editor Costas Vaxevanis
for violating laws on releasing private data, police said.
"The prosecutor issued a warrant for Vaxevanis's arrest
because he published a list of names without special permission
and violated the law on personal data," a police official said.
"There is no proof that the persons or companies included in
that list have violated the law. There is no evidence that they
violated the law on tax evasion or money laundering," the
official added.
The list has inspired heated discussion in near-bankrupt
Greece, where public anger at politicians and the wealthy elite
grows as austerity measures take a toll on the poorer sections
of society.