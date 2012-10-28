UPDATE 1-Greek editor arrested over list of Swiss accounts

(Recasts with arrest, editor's statement)
ATHENS Oct 28 Greek police arrested the editor
of a weekly magazine for publishing a list of more than 2,000
names of wealthy Greeks who have placed money in Swiss bank
accounts, police said on Sunday.
The so-called "Lagarde List" - given to Greece by French
authorities in 2010 with names to be probed for possible tax
evasion - has been a topic of heated speculation in the Greek
media. It is named after International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde, who was French finance minister when the list
was handed over.
The "Hot Doc" magazine published the list of 2,059 names
including some well-known business and political figures on
Saturday. The magazine said it had been sent the list
anonymously. Authorities did not confirm if the list was
authentic.
A prosecutor ordered the arrest of editor Costas Vaxevanis
on Saturday for violating laws on releasing private data and he
was arrested Sunday, police said. He was released pending trial
after appearing before a prosecutor on Sunday.
"He published a list of names without special permission and
violated the law on personal data," a police official said.
"There is no proof that the persons or companies included in
that list have violated the law. There is no evidence that they
violated the law on tax evasion or money laundering," the
official added.
The list has inspired heated discussion in near-bankrupt
Greece, where public anger at politicians and the wealthy elite
grows as austerity measures take a toll on the poorer sections
of society.
In a video sent to Reuters by his magazine, Vaxevanis
appeared on camera to defend his decision to publish the list.
"I did nothing other than what a journalist is obliged to
do. I revealed the truth that they were hiding," he said in the
video. "If anyone is accountable before the law then it is those
ministers who hid the list, lost it and said it didn't exist. I
only did my job. I am a journalist and I did my job."
He said he had not committed any wrongdoing and accused
authorities of trying to muzzle the press.
"The important thing is that a group of people - when Greece
is starving - make a profit and try to create the Greece they
want," he said.
"Tomorrow in parliament they will vote to cut 100-200 euros
in pay for the Greek civil servant, for the Greek worker while
at the same time most of the 2,000 people on the list appear to
be evading tax by secretly sending money to Switzerland."
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington,
editing by Rosalind Russell)