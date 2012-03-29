Greek private sector credit shrinks again in February

ATHENS, March 29 Bank lending to Greece's private sector contracted further in February as austerity measures and a drawn-out recession continued to sap demand for loans, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Greece said credit shrank 3.8 percent on an annual basis in February, with the pace of the decline picking up slightly from January when it contracted 3.3 percent.

Years of recession and tighter credit conditions are eating into the borrowing that once fuelled consumption and economic expansion in Greece, now struggling to emerge from a debt crisis that has brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

Bank credit to households and private non-profit institutions shrank 4.3 percent in February after a 4.1 percent drop in January. Credit to businesses dropped 2.7 percent after a 1.9 percent drop.

Greece's economy is expected to stay in recession for a fifth consecutive year in 2012 after a 6.8 percent slump last year.