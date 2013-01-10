Greece may achieve balanced current account in 2013-finmin

ATHENS Jan 10 Greece may balance its current account this year for the first time in decades, the country's finance minister said on Thursday noting that the gap shrank to 1.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first 10 months of 2012.

"If the trend continues it is probable that 2013 will be the first year after decades that the current account will be about balanced," Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told the Greek-German chamber of commerce.