Greek coalition partner says austerity cuts not yet agreed

ATHENS Aug 29 Greek political leaders have not
yet found agreement on a package of austerity cuts for the next
two years, a junior partner in Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's
coalition said after the leaders huddled together on Wednesday
to discuss the plan.
Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the Democratic Left party, said he
rejected plans for across-the-board cuts to wages and pensions
and that low-income earners must be protected. Talks to find
agreement were continuing, he said.
Greece's finance minister late on Tuesday said the
government had readied a package of nearly 12 billion euros
worth of cuts required under the country's latest bailout to be
presented to the political leaders.