Cypriot bank branches in Greece to reopen Wedsnesday

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
ATHENS, March 26 The branches of three Cypriot banks in Greece will reopen on Wednesday after Greece's Piraeus Bank agreed to take them over, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
Piraeus later confirmed the Cypriot banks, which have been closed since March 19, would open on Wednesday.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July