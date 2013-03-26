版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 19:37 BJT

Cypriot bank branches in Greece to reopen Wedsnesday

ATHENS, March 26 The branches of three Cypriot banks in Greece will reopen on Wednesday after Greece's Piraeus Bank agreed to take them over, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Piraeus later confirmed the Cypriot banks, which have been closed since March 19, would open on Wednesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐