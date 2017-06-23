Greek PM warns of tension with Turkey if Cyprus talks fail

BRUSSELS, June 23 A possible failure of new
peace negotiations over ethnically-split Cyprus could stir
tensions between Greece and Turkey, Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Friday.
United Nations-facilitated peace talks resume in Switzerland
on June 28 in search of a peace accord to end decades of
division between Greek and Turkish Cypriots of the east
Mediterranean island.
"Repercussions (of a failure) will represent not just the
loss of another opportunity, but possible tensions in
Greek-Turkish and European relations," Tsipras told a news
conference in Brussels. "This should all be taken into account."
Greece and Turkey have long been at odds over Cyprus, split
in a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a brief Greek-inspired coup.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)