Global bank lobby calls for lower rates on Greek debt

* IIF says Greece needs lenience from "troika"
* Also suggests ECB should buy Portuguese, Irish bonds
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The head of a global bank
lobby urged Greece's foreign official lenders on Thursday to
lower the interest rates they charge the indebted European
country to help it pull out of recession.
Charles Dallara, the managing director of the Institute of
International Finance, said Greece would be unable to rein in
its sky-rocketing budget deficit without economic growth and
needed more lenience from its "troika" of international lenders.
Earlier this year, Dallara spent months in Athens
negotiating the largest-ever sovereign debt restructuring on
behalf of private sector holders of Greek bonds. Under the final
agreement, bondholders who signed up for a swap halved the
nominal value of their holdings.
"The private sector has wiped out huge amounts of claims (on
Greece)," he told reporters at the IIF's Washington
headquarters. "There is no reason why the euro zone needs to
continue to charge Greece the rates it is charging."
The "troika" - the European Union, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund - agreed to give Greece a 130
billion euro ($170 billion) r e scue loan to meet expenses and
address it s debt crisis, as long as the country commits to
cutting its debt to under 120 percent of national income by
2020.
But the trio fear some of Greece's proposed savings might
fail to materialize and have not yet signed off on Greece's most
recent austerity package, even as the country is set to enter a
sixth year of recession.
The IMF has also floated the idea of restructuring some of
the debt to help Greece meet its targets. But taking losses on
Greek government bonds would be uncomfortable for European
officials, who already face an electoral backlash over bailouts
and austerity budgets.
Dallara said large-scale debt restructuring is not
productive or necessary.
"What we would encourage is a greater willingness on the
part of the eurozone lenders, and I would even suggest the IMF
... to meaningfully reduce the interest rates on the loans that
are currently outstanding," he said.
He suggested a target of 0.8 percent on official loans,
below the 4 percent initially assumed.
Dallara also said the EU/IMF lenders should give Greece more
time to pay off its loans, as the country has been asking, and
focus on longer-term structural reforms such as privatization
and labor market changes, instead of short-term budget cutting.
The IIF also suggested the European Central Bank should
consider buying the debt of Ireland and Portugal, which also
received bailouts, to help them return to markets more quickly.
The ECB has said it would not buy the bonds of bailed-out
countries until they have full access to markets to avoid
becoming a replacement for those markets.
"The euro zone desperately needs some success stories and
they have two almost in front of them," said IIF chief economist
Philip Suttle, referring to Portugal and Ireland. "And they may
just need a little help to get over the last hurdle."