Russian, Azeri firms bid for Greek Depa-sources

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
Nov 5 Russia's Gazprom and Sintez and Azerbaijan's state-owned SOCAR were the main bidders for Greek gas company Depa on Monday in a deal that could help the near-bankrupt country raise up to 1 billion euros, three people familiar with the situation said.
Monday was the deadline for offers in the sale of all of Depa by the Greek government, which owns a 65 percent stake, and Hellenic Petroleum, which holds the remainder.
Greece is hoping to reach a deal in the first quarter of next year, the people said.
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.