Greek bank deposits rise 0.8 pct m/m in Dec- cenbank

ATHENS Jan 30 Greek business and household bank deposits rose 0.8 percent in December, pausing their steady decline in 2011, the country's central bank said on Monday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits rose to 174.23 billion euros ($228 billion) in December from 172.89 billion euros the previous month.

A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight, has added to the strains of Greek banks, which have become dependent on ECB funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding remains shut on sovereign debt fears.

In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent or 35.37 billion euros.