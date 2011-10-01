Deutsche Bank chief opposes revision of Greek debt deal

Oct 1 Changing the terms of voluntary private sector participation in a bailout for Greece agreed in July could cost the support of private investors, the head of Deutsche Bank said in an interview published on Saturday.

"If we reopen the voluntary accord of July 21, we will not only lose precious time, but quite possibly also private investor support," Josef Ackermann told the Sunday edition of the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

"The impact of such a move will be incalculable. This is why I am warning in the most forceful way against any material revision," said Ackermann, who is also head of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), which has been leading bond swap talks on behalf of banks.

Holders of Greek bonds agreed to accept a 21 percent "haircut" on the value of their debt on July 21 as part of an EU/IMF bailout. But EU officials have suggested that the discount may have to be increased after EU and IMF inspectors go through Greece's books.

Ackermann said the exposure of French and German banks' to Greece was "absolutely manageable", and that it was "necessary and important that euro zone governments stick to their pledges and implement them on time and decisively". (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Catherine Evans)