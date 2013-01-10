版本:
2013年 1月 10日

Greek economy to shrink 4.6 pct in 2013-think tank

ATHENS Jan 10 Greece's economy is expected to shrink by 4.6 percent this year, the Athens-based IOBE think-tank said on Thursday, slightly worse than the recession estimate from the government and the country's international lenders.

"The forecast is slightly worse than the government's prediction of a 4.5 percent GDP decline," the think-tank said in its report.

The European Union and the International Monetary Fund bailing out the country expect the economy to contract 4.2 percent in 2013.

