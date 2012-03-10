Greece eyes 1 bln eur stimulus from EIB-PM adviser

* EIB reluctant, row with the EU Commission over the funds
* Channelling the funds via local banks could be a solution
ATHENS, March 10 Greece hopes to get 1
billion euros ($1.31 billion) in financing from the European
Investment Bank (EIB) this year as a stimulus for its ailing
economy, a senior official said on Saturday.
Greece and the European Commission are pushing the EIB, the
European Union's long-term investment arm, to disburse the
funds, said Gikas Hardouvelis, top economic adviser to Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos.
"I believe in the end it will happen," Hardouvelis told
Greece's Mega television, adding the EIB might channel the money
into the Greek economy through local banks.
After the success of a debt cut plan on Friday, which opens
the way for a 130-billion euro international bailout, Athens is
looking for ways to kick-start its stricken economy, now in its
fifth year of recession.
Austerity measures associated with its second international
bailout in two years have plunged the Greek economy into its
longest and deepest slump since World War Two.
Gross domestic product shrank by a record 7 percent in 2011,
data showed on Friday. Investment slumped by 21 percent after a
15 percent slide in 2010.
"The faster we do it, the better. The economy is sinking and
everyone is too scared (to invest)," Hardouvelis said.
But the EIB was still worried about getting too exposed to
Greece and a solution to overcome its reluctance might be to
disburse the funds using local banks as intermediaries, he said.
The EIB is the largest non-sovereign lender and it gets
top-notch terms when it taps capital markets to raise funds
thanks to its triple-A rating. Over the past two years, it has
already provided more than 700 million euros in financing to
large Greek energy firms.
As a way to help boost Greek growth, the European Union has
already increased its share of financing in certain EU
co-financed projects and said it would help Greece cut red tape
to make more efficient use of EU funds earmarked for it.
Greece is entitled to a total 20 billion euros in so-called
EU structural funds for the period 2007-2013. It has only used 8
billion euros so far, EU Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso said on Feb. 29.