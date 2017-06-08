Greece to seek arbitration over Eldorado's gold mine investment

ATHENS, June 8 Greece will seek arbitration to
settle its differences with Canada's Eldorado over a
gold mine investment, the energy ministry said on Thursday.
Energy Minister George Stathakis has requested that the
state's legal advisers prepare for the arbitration process to
begin, the ministry said.
Vancouver-based Eldorado is developing a gold mine project
in northern Greece but differences have persisted for years with
Greek authorities over testing methods applied to comply with
environment regulations.
Greece says it wants to make sure that Eldorado's Greek unit
Hellas Gold, which is developing the project, respects its
contractual obligations.
"The aim is to safeguard public interest by developing the
region's mineral resources in line with the existing
environmental terms and standards," the ministry said in a
statement.
A ministry official told Reuters last week that the
three-member arbitration panel would include a
government-selected judge, an Eldorado-selected judge and a
third selected by the president of Greece's Supreme Court.
Its decisions would be binding, but could be subject to
further appeal.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)