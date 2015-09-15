Greek court postpones ruling over Eldorado Gold mine closure

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
ATHENS, Sept 15 Greece's top administrative court postponed until after Sunday's national election a decision over a disputed goldmine project in the northeast of the country run by Canada's Eldorado Gold, court officials said on Tuesday.
Greece's former leftist government last month halted the $1 billion project in Halkidiki, one of the biggest foreign investments in the country, arguing that the company had violated environmental safety guidelines.
Eldorado's subsidiary in Greece, Hellas Gold, and its trade unions appealed to the Council of State, asking for the energy ministry's decision to be suspended until a final ruling was issued.
They hoped this could happen as soon as on Tuesday.
The court will discuss whether to cancel the ministerial decision to recall Eldorado's permit on Oct. 2, the officials said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by John Stonestreet)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.