Greek govt to meet Eldorado over gold mine closure on Monday

ATHENS, Sept 25 Greece's newly appointed
government will meet Canada's Eldorado Gold next week
to discuss the closure of its Greek gold mine, Energy Minister
Panos Skourletis said on Friday.
Greece last month revoked Eldorado's permit to develop a
mine in the northern region of Halkidiki, seen as one of the top
foreign investments in the country, saying the company had
violated its contractual terms.
Eldorado has suspended its operations at the mine and put
most of its 1,300 workers on temporary redundancy.
Skourletis, who was reappointed energy minister in the new
Greek government formed after Sunday's election, will meet
Eldorado Gold officials next week, he told state television ERT.
"There will be a meeting on Monday at the ministry," he
said. "It will be the first time I meet the company. We will ask
them why they are not doing what is specified (in the
agreement)."
Greece has said Eldorado should have conducted tests of the
so called flash-melting method to ensure its mining activities
will not harm the environment at the site. The company has done
such tests in Finland.
"When there is a contract signed with the Greek state, this
should be respected. This is not because we want to cause
investors trouble but because we want to protect the
environment," Skourletis said.
Eldorado and its workers have appealed against the
government's decision and a Greek court is expected to hear the
case on Oct. 2.
In addition, Skourletis said the company had violated some
other environment guidelines at the site and that he was
awaiting the findings of environmental inspectors before next
Friday to get the full picture.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Angeliki
Koutantou; editing by David Clarke)