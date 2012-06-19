UPDATE 1-Deposits trickle back into Greek banks after election

* Greeks start to deposit in banks again cash kept at home
* Bankers expect trend to continue after election outcome
By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, June 19 Deposits are trickling back into
Greek banks after a conservative victory in Sunday's election
calmed fears that the country was set to crash out of the euro,
several Greek bankers said on Tuesday.
Greeks had withdrawn up to 800 million euros ($1 billion) a
day from major banks before Sunday's vote on fears a leftist
victory would mean a return to the drachma. They were now
bringing back some of the money stashed at home, bankers said.
"The bleeding has stopped," said one Greek banker, who
declined to be named.
One Greek bank that was losing about 30 million euros a day
in the days leading up to the election, more than half of which
was taken home or put in safe deposit boxes, found the trend had
quickly changed course on Monday, a banker there said.
"Yesterday, we saw a reversal. We had about 15 million euros
of cash brought back," the banker from the second bank said.
However, bankers indicated that private banking clients who
had wired money abroad had yet to bring their funds back.
A third Greek banker said inflows of up to 10,000 euros from
small savers who had stored cash at home were returning, but
that the lender had yet to see larger sums - of more than 50,000
euros - being brought back.
"We didn't have any deposit outflows yesterday and we are
expecting a similar picture today," the banker said.
"The election result helped."
Deposits have been flooding out of Greek banks since the
sovereign debt crisis erupted in late 2009, and the tottering
banking system relies for liquidity on the European Central Bank
and the Greek central bank.
Greece's banks have lost 72 billion euros in deposits since
the start of 2010, or about 30 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Five of Greece's top banks saw 37 billion euros
taken out last year, including 12 billion euros from EFG
Eurobank and 8-9 billion euros apiece at National Bank
of Greece, Piraeus and Alpha Bank.
Eurobank said that on a like-for-like basis, stripping out
the deposits of its subsidiary Polbank which was sold in 2011,
its outflows were 8.7 billion euros, in line with other top
Greek banks.
"We are seeing clear signs that deposits sitting outside the
banking system as cash have started to return and be
redeposited," an official at Eurobank told Reuters.
About 10 to 20 billion euros of the total outflow since the
start of 2010 was being kept as cash in safe deposit boxes or at
home, he said, citing Bank of Greece data.
Outflows from Greek banks picked up pace dramatically before
last week's vote as rumours swirled that leftist SYRIZA party
was on track to win. The party, which finished second in the
poll, had pledged to rip up the bailout package keeping Greece
afloat, prompting fears that European partners could cut off
funds and push the country back to the drachma, sharply
devaluing bank deposits.
Greek bankers said they were optimistic money would continue
to return in the coming days as the conservative New Democracy
party made progress in putting together a coalition government
to steer the country away from bankruptcy.
"We've seen people bringing back cash that they had
withdrawn and mostly taken home," said a banker at a mid-sized
foreign-owned lender.
"We expect this trend to pick up in the coming days."