Splintered Greek politics likely to rattle markets

By Mike Peacock
ATHENS, May 6 Investors are likely to react with
alarm to the electoral drubbing handed to Greece's main parties
but analysts said there could be a silver lining if Europe is
forced to think more seriously about fostering growth.
Greece's PASOK and New Democracy parties - supporters of
the country's bailout programme - looked set to capture well
below 40 percent of the vote between them on Sunday, making it
tough to form a stable government and throwing the country's
future in the euro zone into doubt.
France also elected a new president on Sunday, Francois
Hollande, a Socialist who has pressed for an end to German-led
austerity policies, a sign that Europe's electorates are
speaking with one voice.
It is the Greek vote which will dominate financial market
attention as investors gauge whether the twice bailed-out
country could renege on its debt-cutting terms and throw the
whole currency bloc back into turmoil.
The government bond market is likely to feel the impact most
keenly with a risk that pressure on other vulnerable euro zone
states will increase, sending their borrowing costs higher.
"If the situation stays like this and the exit polls are
proved correct, markets will react aggressively," said Achilleas
Georgopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds TSB in London.
He predicted that bonds from peripheral euro zone countries
such as Spain would underperform.
Spanish bonds have moved to the forefront of the crisis in
recent weeks, with yields rising to around 6 percent, not far
from the 7 percent level that is seen as unsustainable.
"The risk is that foreign investors turn very cautious again
over the euro zone, and they might decide to simply get out and
wait to see how things develop," said Philippe Waechter, head of
economic research at Natixis Asset Management in Paris.
Stock markets, which have headed south since a bumper first
quarter, may feel less of an impact.
"People across Europe are fed up with tough austerity
measures imposed by German policymakers, and this could be a
turning point," said Riccardo Designori, financial analyst at
Brown Editore in Milan.
"The impact on European stocks could be limited, however, as
the market has been steeply falling for six weeks, so a lot has
been priced in already."
HOLLANDE PRICED IN
Hollande has put himself at the vanguard of a political
groundswell in Europe, arguing that focusing slavishly on
cutting debt is self-defeating and a strategy for growth is
needed. But his room for manoeuvre is limited.
Germany and the European Central Bank - while espousing a
growth plan - insist it must not dilute austerity drives and the
bond market is likely to react savagely to any significant
policy loosening in high-debt countries, as it did with Spain
when it raised its 2012 budget deficit target.
"Hollande's victory has already been priced in by markets,
however his promises made during the campaign have not been
priced in, so there is risk on the downside if he stands his
ground," said Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of
Diamant Bleu Gestion in Paris.
"There's a clear need to boost economic growth across
Europe, no question, but the debate is on how to achieve that
without spooking investors. All in all, Hollande won't be able
to convince (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel to soften her
position on the need for austerity."
Berlin, the EU's paymaster, is opposed to stimulus measures
that rely on more government money. But with an EU summit at the
end of June due to come up with a growth strategy, the wave of
anti-austerity votes could just provoke something of a rethink.
"This might be a turning point for the region that could
change Germany's fiscal orthodoxy," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading at Global Equities in Paris.
Markets may react favourably to a growth strategy which
keeps national debts on a downward path. But with the euro zone
returning to recession, that is tricky to pull off.
A "troika" of EU, IMF and ECB inspectors will visit Athens
quarterly to assess progress in meeting its bailout terms. A new
Greek government will quickly have to come up with an additional
11 billion euros of spending cuts to keep on track and continue
to get cash essential for its survival.
"We expect that, if the requested actions are not carried
out, the Troika would, in a first round, delay and probably, in
a second round, cancel further bailout payments," analysts at
Citi said in a note. "We continue to expect that the probability
of a Greek exit is 50 percent."
The question for markets is whether that would still have
the power to pull the euro zone into a wider existential crisis
given the firewalls now in place, the fact Greek creditors have
written down most of their holdings and massive injections of
ECB money into the financial system.
"In the worst-case scenario, we'll get a completely
fragmented parliament without the ability to legislate anything
meaningful and Greece could then be slipping towards an exit
from the euro zone, which would be a minor event for Europe, but
a disaster for Greece," said Erik Nielsen, Global Chief
Economist at Unicredit.
Others were less sanguine.
"We've already had a default in Greece and the market is
priced for another default," said Justin Knight, rate strategist
at UBS in London.
"The real risk is if markets start pricing in the
possibility of Greece exiting the euro. That's in extremis but
if that starts to happen you might start to see no buying of
Spanish and Italian bonds and deposit flight not only from Greek
banks, but also from banks in other peripheral countries."