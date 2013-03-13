Greek power demand drops at record pace in February

* Greek power demand down 12 pct y/y in Feb, fastest pace on
record
* Drop caused by mild winter, recession
* Heavy rainfall leads hydro output to 3-yr high
ATHENS, March 13 Greek electricity production
dropped at its fastest pace on record in February as mild
temperatures reduced heating needs and a deep recession shrank
industrial production, data showed on Wednesday.
Net power demand dropped 12 percent to 3.84 million megawatt
hours (MWh), according to a monthly energy bulletin by grid
operator ADMHE. It was the steepest drop since comparable
records began in August 2004.
Electricity demand has been falling for four consecutive
years with energy operators struggling with a financing crisis.
Power consumption by industrial users fell 4.4 percent in
February, suggesting the country's five-year recession is far
from bottoming out.
A mild winter allowed austerity-pinched households to cut
their heating bills through lower use of air-conditioning units.
Many Greeks switched to electricity-powered air conditioners
for heating after the government hiked oil taxes to plug its
fiscal holes. Heating fuel prices jumped by about a third after
the tax hike.
Greece's electricity system is dominated by state-run
utility Public Power Corp, which accounts for about
two-thirds of electricity production and is the country's sole
power retailer.
After heavy rainfall in recent weeks, the company boosted
hydro output in February to 708,651 MWh, its highest level in
three years, according to ADMHE data.
Using more hydro-generated power empties its water
reservoirs and prevents them from overflowing. It also boosts
profit because water is PPC's cheapest fuel, as opposed to coal,
natural gas and oil, which it also uses.