Greece approves applications by Total-ExxonMobil, Energean for offshore oil exploration

ATHENS, June 23 Greece approved applications
submitted by a consortium of Total, ExxonMobil
and Hellenic Petroleum for oil and gas exploration and
drilling off the island of Crete, its energy ministry said on
Friday.
The ministry also approved an application submitted by
Greece's sole oil producer Energean Oil for offshore drilling in
western Greece, the ministry said.
Greece's oil and gas resources management company will
launch a tender for licences to drill in the respective blocs by
the end of next month, aiming to conclude the procedure by the
end of the year.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)